Ombudsman's Office denies reports Russian occupation forces have begun evacuating Oleshky residents

The Office of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights refutes reports that Russian occupiers have begun evacuating residents of the town of Oleshky in Kherson region, without waiting for the announced arrival of representatives of the American media and teams from both the Ukrainian and Russian human rights commissioners.

"We currently have no confirmation of such actions on the part of the Russian side," Director of the Department of Information Policy, Communications, and Protocol Events at the Ombudsman's Office Tetiana Shelest told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier, Russian propaganda media published a series of photos and videos showing civilians from the city sitting on military buggies driving through the streets of Oleshky. It was reported that civilians are currently being gathered and preparations are underway to receive the humanitarian convoy.

As previously reported, according to Fox News, the humanitarian operation in Oleshky was coordinated through the mediation of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump. The agreement was signed on October 23 by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada's Commissioner for Human Rights, and Russian Ombudswoman Yana Lantratova. A ceasefire in Oleshky area went into effect on Tuesday, and the mission will last about a week. Four American journalists from Newsmax will be stationed directly in the occupied city to document the humanitarian mission, the U.S. First Lady said.

Lubinets himself reported earlier on Thursday that he was already on his way to Oleshky. Commenting on social media posts claiming that he was allegedly in Russia, specifically in Anapa, he wrote: "There are many questions and provocative posts circulating. So I want to clarify: I am going there to be on the ground in person and see what is happening. To keep you informed about the mission's progress. Please trust official sources and do not draw conclusions from unverified reports."

Humanitarian aid for residents of occupied Oleshky was scheduled to be delivered to the city on October 30; demining of the routes for the mission is currently underway. However, Russian propaganda media are reporting that the first batch of humanitarian aid was delivered to the town as early as Thursday.