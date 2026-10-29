Budanov: Overt mass killings of civilians are Russia’s ‘arguments’ in negotiations

Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine commented on the Russian military’s strikes on Ukrainian cities and villages on October 29, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties. He emphasized that only the military strength of Ukraine and its partners can put an end to the daily loss of life "from bombs, drones, and missiles in the heart of Europe."

"Today, Russia has once again demonstrated its true attitude toward ending the war and seeking peace. Overt mass killings of civilians, on the streets and inside residential homes, all in a single day across several Ukrainian cities, these are Russia’s 'arguments' in negotiations," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

According to him, Ukraine and "the entire free world must respond to this with real force. For every victim in Ukraine, Russian military-industrial facilities must burn; Moscow’s very capacity to carry out aggression must be destroyed. Only the military strength of Ukraine and its partners can stop the daily death of people caused by bombs, drones, and missiles in the heart of Europe."

Budanov called on partners to "respond to the aggressor’s daily terror in a fitting manner. Long-range weaponry to suppress Russia’s ability to wage a genocidal war, and effective air defense systems to save the lives of Ukrainian civilians—these are the things that will truly bring peace closer. Only together can we stop this Russian evil."

As previously reported, on Thursday, October 29, 2026, Russian forces carried out a series of brutal, targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure and public transport in Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians across several regions.

Dnipro: Russian terrorists launched a targeted strike using a jet-powered drone against the railway station. The enemy drone struck one of the platforms where a suburban electric train—No. 866, traveling from Dnipro to Zaporizhia—was stationed and passengers were waiting. This massive attack claimed the lives of 14 civilians, while more than 10 others sustained injuries; many remain in critical condition.

Kremenchuk (Poltava region): A Russian combat drone struck a multi-story residential building during the midday hours. The attack resulted in three deaths, and 28 other residents—including children—sustained injuries of varying severity.

Rivne region: During an overnight assault, Russian forces targeted a civilian industrial facility in Sarny district. A large-scale fire broke out at the site, and one person—an employee of the facility—was killed.

Throughout the day, Kharkiv and Izium came under fire. In Kharkiv, a 38-year-old man was reported killed, while in Izium, more than ten people were wounded following an attack involving guided aerial bombs (GABs).

Donetsk region: Shelling was reported in the settlement of Bilenke (near Kramatorsk), where one civilian man was killed and several other people were wounded.