Ombudsman Lubinets en route to Oleshky

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), is currently on his way to Oleshky (Kherson region).

"I am still on my way to Oleshky. Our humanitarian mission continues," Lubinets stated on Telegram on Thursday.

The Ombudsman addressed reports circulating on social media, which claim that he is already on the territory of the Russian Federation.

"Many questions and provocative statements are appearing. I would like to clarify: I am traveling there to be on-site personally, to see what is happening, and to keep you informed about the progress of the mission. Please rely on official sources and refrain from drawing conclusions based on unverified reports," Lubinets noted.

He added that the negotiations regarding the evacuation of Oleshky residents were difficult.

"You cannot even imagine how complex these negotiations were, or how long they lasted, to get me to where I am now. However, we have only completed half of what we set out to do; therefore, I ask that we hold off on any questions until I return home," the Ombudsman said.

Lubinets also responded to a question about why he is traveling to Oleshky in person: "When it comes to saving lives, it is important to be there. It is essential to understand the situation on the ground and to ensure that the agreements reached are actually implemented. If I had to make this trip for the sake of just one person, I would do it again... it is my duty as Ombudsman. When there are people—our people—who need help, they must be assisted and rescued. Period."