IMF mission to begin talks with Ukraine on second, third EFF reviews in coming weeks – fund

A mission from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is set to begin discussions with Ukrainian authorities on the joint second and third reviews of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangement in the coming weeks, IMF Spokesperson Julie Kozack has said.

Kozack said the mission would assess recent economic developments, progress in implementing economic policy commitments and the availability of financing assurances needed to achieve the programme's objectives. She added that, as part of the discussions, the IMF team would also review the economic outlook with the Ukrainian authorities, particularly in light of intensifying Russian attacks.

Kozack said this would include forecasts for economic growth, inflation and broader macroeconomic indicators to be prepared by the IMF team. She added that the 2027 fiscal policy plan and, importantly, Ukraine's financing needs would also be discussed.

The IMF spokesperson said additional information would be provided after the discussions had taken place.

A new four-year EFF arrangement for Ukraine worth $8.1 billion was approved in late February 2026. It is part of total external financing for 2026-2029 amounting to $136.5 billion under the baseline scenario.

In July, the IMF completed the first review of the program and disbursed a second tranche of approximately $690 million, bringing the total funding received under the new program to $2.2 billion. At the same time, delays were noted in meeting some of the program's structural milestones. The EFF program, updated following the first review, now includes eight structural milestones, seven of which are fiscal.

In early October, Kozack said the IMF aims to submit a combined second and third review of the EFF program for Ukraine to the Executive Board for consideration by December of this year, which, if approved, would result in the disbursement of approximately $1.65 billion to Ukraine.

Following this, the Ukrainian delegation discussed the program with the fund during the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group on October 12-18 in Bangkok.

Head of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko said that ahead of the expected visit by the IMF mission in November, it would be desirable to receive confirmation of all sources of the $52.6 billion in external financing for the state budget in 2027, whereas currently about $32.6 billion of that amount still requires additional confirmation.

According to him, Kyiv is counting on the European Union to fulfill its commitment to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's external financing needs next year as well, which would mean an increase in confirmed financing by approximately $17.5 billion. As for the remaining approximately $15 billion, the minister clarified that there are several sources to cover it: bilateral financing and guarantees, as well as programs with international financial organizations.