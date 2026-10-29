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EC President Costa expresses condolences to Ukraine over Russian attacks on Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk

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EC President Costa expresses condolences to Ukraine over Russian attacks on Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk
Photo: State Emergency Service

European Council President António Costa has expressed his condolences to the people of Ukraine following Russian drone attacks on a railway station in Dnipro, as well as strikes on Chernihiv and Kremenchuk.

He wrote about this on Thursday on his page on the social network X.

“Yet another cruel and devastating series of Russian strikes against civilians in Ukraine. My condolences to President of Ukraine and the people of Ukraine following Russia’s drone attack on Dnipro railway station, as well as attacks in residential neighbourhoods in Chernihiv and Kremenchuk” Coosta said.

The President of the European Council gave assurances that the EU will continue to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine until a just and lasting peace is achieved.

"We call on all our international partners to do the same," he added.

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