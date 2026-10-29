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Ten people injured in Izium; seven hospitalized

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As of 15:58, the number of people injured following an airstrike on Izium has risen to ten, with more than half of them hospitalized, reported Oleh Synehubov, head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"Among the injured are seven people who have been hospitalized with shrapnel wounds," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.

As previously reported, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Izium using three guided aerial bombs (GABs). One of the strikes partially destroyed a five-story building, and there may be people trapped under the rubble.

#region #shelling #kharkiv #casualties
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