URCS volunteers assist victims of Russian UAV strike on Chernihiv

Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) are assisting victims of the Russian UAV attack on downtown Chernihiv.

"At the scene, volunteers from the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response team are working alongside other emergency services. In coordination with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, they are conducting door-to-door rounds to identify victims," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers provided first aid to five people. In addition, they transported two wounded individuals—a 17-year-old boy and a 45-year-old man—to the hospital.

People experiencing acute stress reactions are being provided with psychological first aid. Operations to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attack are ongoing.

As reported, as a result of the Russian occupation forces' UAV strike on Chernihiv on Thursday, two people were killed and 22 were injured, including three children.