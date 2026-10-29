Russian strike on ordinary Chernihiv street injures 10-month-old girl, others – interior minister

As a result of an enemy strike on Chernihiv on Thursday, two children were killed, and children are also among the 23 injured, including a 10-month-old girl, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ivan Vyhivsky reported.

Writing on Telegram on Thursday, he noted that in recent hours the enemy attacked civilians in several regions of the country simultaneously—in Dnipro, Chernihiv, and Kremenchuk.

"In Dnipro, the occupiers directed a drone straight at a railway station platform while many people were waiting for a train. Unfortunately, this targeted strike on civilians killed many people. 14 fatalities as of this minute, at least 14 people injured," the minister emphasized.

According to him, police officers and rescuers evacuated the injured in the first minutes and handed them over to medics.

"In Chernihiv, the Russians killed two children. Among the 23 injured there are also children, the youngest girl being just 10 months old," Vyhivsky wrote.

He noted that it was a strike on an ordinary street.

"Residential buildings, shops, cars were damaged—no military rationale whatsoever," the MIA head added.

In Kremenchuk, according to Vyhivsky, three residents were killed and 15 others were injured.

"Blessed memory to the victims of these brutal strikes and a speedy recovery to the injured. All necessary units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs system continue working at the sites of these latest Russian crimes at this very minute," he concluded.