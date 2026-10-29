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Russian strike on Kremenchuk prompts 19 to seek medical aid – official

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Russian strike on Kremenchuk prompts 19 to seek medical aid – official
Photo: https://poltava.to

The number of victims of the Russian strike on an apartment building in Kremenchuk has risen to 19 people, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych reported.

"According to emergency services information, a total of 19 people sought medical assistance, including 5 children. 11 people have been hospitalized, including 1 child," Diakivnych wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, an enemy UAV struck a multi-story residential building in Kremenchuk. Earlier, Diakivnych reported three fatalities and 15 injured, including three children.

#casualties #kremenchuk
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