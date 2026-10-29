Zaluzhny urges partners to strengthen air defense after Dnipro railway station strike

Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (2021-2024) Valeriy Zaluzhny has appealed to partner countries for assistance in strengthening Ukrainian air defense systems and providing missiles for them following a strike on the railway station in the city of Dnipro on Thursday, which claimed 14 lives.

"Dnipro. Russia directed a jet-powered Shahed into a platform with a train and passengers... This only proves that their goal is all Ukrainians. From fighters on the front line to children in rear cities and villages," Zaluzhny wrote on Facebook on Thursday, emphasizing that this strike cannot be justified by military logic and constitutes a deliberate murder of civilians.

The diplomat stressed that Russian strikes can be fought effectively, and for this Ukraine needs missiles and resources for its own air defense capabilities "here and now."

"Therefore, I appeal once again to our partners: Russian terror must be stopped. Today it will save Ukrainian lives, and tomorrow it will make the air defense of all of Europe more effective. The enemy is not going to stop," Zaluzhny wrote.

As reported, a Russian attack on Dnipro on Thursday directly struck a railway platform where a commuter electric train and a regular passenger train were located. Fourteen people were killed and 13 injured, four of them in grave condition, including a child.