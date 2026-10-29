U.S delays delivery of advanced Patriot missiles to Ukraine, older PAC-2s keep arriving – media

The United States is delaying deliveries to Ukraine of PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems, designed primarily to intercept ballistic targets, while the older PAC-2 interceptor modification—used mainly against aircraft and cruise missiles—continues to arrive under the PURL initiative, a mechanism for purchasing American weapons for Ukraine funded by European partners, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) reported on Thursday, citing its own sources in NATO.

According to the outlet's source, the issue of delayed PAC-3 missile deliveries to Ukraine is currently being discussed at a high political level, but it remains unknown when the situation will change.

According to an assessment by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) released on July 27, 2026, U.S. stockpiles of PAC-3 interceptor missiles have decreased by roughly two-thirds—from over 2,300 to fewer than 830 units.

The European Commission on October 28 did not disclose whether its representatives had raised the issue of delayed deliveries of already paid-for Patriot missiles with Washington.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky reported that throughout 2026, the US had been supplying Ukraine with 12 interceptor missiles for Patriot systems per month due to the war in the Middle East, whereas Ukraine's requirement stands at approximately 150 missiles monthly to intercept ballistic targets.

He also noted that Ukraine is seeking authorization from the US to allow interceptor missile deliveries by third countries with which Kyiv is negotiating transfers. "And so when at some point a convergence of various factors occurs—the question of Starlink/Starshield, intelligence, interceptor missiles against Russian ballistics, signatures, and then the 'diesel deal' dropped in as well—we understand where everything is heading. 'Home Alone' – the next chapter. This is a challenge, a tough challenge," the President noted.

In September, the European Commission approved EUR 6.1 billion for defense procurement for Ukraine. Of this sum, EUR 3.2 billion is earmarked for procurements under special exemptions from EU rules, including American PAC-3 missiles for Patriot systems.