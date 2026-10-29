Number of injured in strike on Kremenchuk rises to 15, three killed – official

The number of injured as a result of a Russian strike on an apartment building has grown to 15 people, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych reported.

"As of now, 15 injured are known, including three children," Diakivnych wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, an increase in the death toll was also reported.

"The death toll has increased to three people," Diakivnych reported.

As reported, an enemy UAV struck a multi-story residential building in Kremenchuk. Earlier, Diakivnych reported two fatalities and 9 injured, including two children.