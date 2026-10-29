Death toll from strike on Dnipro rises to 14 – official

The death toll from the Russian attack on Dnipro on Thursday, October 29, has increased to 14 people, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"The number of fatalities from the Russian drone strike on the railway station in Dnipro has increased to 14," Hanzha wrote on his Telegram channel.

As reported, a Russian attack on Dnipro on Thursday directly struck a railway platform where a commuter electric train and a regular passenger train were located. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky previously reported 13 fatalities and 10 injured in the attack. It was also reported that 13 people were injured, four of them in grave condition, including a child.