22 injured in Chernihiv, including three children – City Administration

The number of injured as a result of a Russian strike on Chernihiv on Thursday has increased to 22, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky reported.

"The number of injured as a result of the strike on Chernihiv has risen to 22 people, including three children," Bryzhynsky wrote on Telegram.

No details were provided regarding the condition of the injured or changes in the death toll.

As reported, Russian occupation forces launched a UAV strike on Chernihiv. Earlier, two fatalities—both underage girls—and 15 injured, including three children, were reported. A fire also broke out in shops.