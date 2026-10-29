Russia keeps using American components in ballistic, cruise missiles – Vlasiuk

Russia continues to use American microchips in the production of ballistic and cruise missiles, as replacing them with Russian components has so far proven unsuccessful, Presidential Commissioner for Sanctions Policy Vladyslav Vlasyuk stated.

"A very large number of American components. First and foremost, in ballistic missiles. Also in cruise missiles," he said in response to a question from an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent on whether Russia continues to use American components in its weaponry.

He added that in 2025 the Russians attempted to replace American microchips with Russian ones, but in 2026 they returned to American-manufactured microchips.

Vlasyuk noted that American components play a crucial role in Russian missiles, particularly in ensuring their precision and technical performance characteristics.

He also emphasized the need for full synchronization of sanctions against Russian arms manufacturers and more active work by law enforcement agencies to investigate and halt the supply of microelectronics to Russia.

According to Vlasyuk, foreign-made components, particularly from German companies, are also being detected in Russian missiles, pointing to the need to strengthen supply chain controls.