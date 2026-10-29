15 injured in Chernihiv, including three children – City Administration

The number of injured as a result of a Russian strike on Chernihiv on Thursday has increased to 15, Head of the Chernihiv City Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynsky reported.

"The number of injured has risen to 15 people, including three children. As of now, 11 victims have been delivered to the city's hospitals, while four others received medical assistance on site," Bryzhynsky wrote on Telegram.

No details were provided regarding the condition of the injured or changes in the death toll.

As reported, Russian occupation forces launched a UAV strike on Chernihiv. Earlier, Bryzhynsky reported two fatalities—both underage girls—and four injured, including one child. A fire also broke out in shops.