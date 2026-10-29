Strike on Kremenchuk apartment building injures 9, including 2 children – regional administration

The number of injured as a result of a Russian strike on an apartment building in the city of Kremenchuk, Poltava region, has increased to nine, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych reported.

"The number of injured has grown to nine, including two children. Victims are receiving all necessary assistance. Information is being updated," Diakivnych wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

No details were provided regarding the condition of the injured or changes in the death toll.

As reported, an enemy UAV struck a multi-story residential building in Kremenchuk. Earlier, Diakivnych reported two fatalities and two injured, including a six-year-old child; they were hospitalized.