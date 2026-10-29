Defense Forces strike Russian Shahed infrastructure – General Staff

On October 28 and overnight into October 29, Ukraine's Defense Forces hit three UAV infrastructure facilities of the Russian occupiers near Navlya (Bryansk region, Russia), the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"Striking a Geran drone storage warehouse, a drone port, and a fuel and lubricants depot reduces the Russian aggressor's capability to attack Ukraine and civilian infrastructure with drones of various modifications," the General Staff said in a Telegram post.

Among other targets struck in Bryansk region were two radar stations (in the areas of Starodub and Medvedovo) and drone control points (in the areas of Savlukovo and Vitovka).

"Striking the radar stations creates gaps in the enemy's radar field," the General Staff emphasized.

In addition, a command and observation post of the occupiers was hit near the settlement of Novohrodivka in Donetsk region.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces execute strikes on enemy targets in exercise of the right to self-defense guaranteed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. Such actions will continue until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely halted," the General Staff concluded.