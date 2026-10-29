13 injured in Dnipro, 4 in grave condition, including child – Regional Administration

The number of injured as a result of a Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro on Thursday has increased to 13, including a child in grave condition, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported.

"Already 13 injured due to the enemy strike on Dnipro. Four people are in grave condition: an 11-year-old boy, men aged 40 and 53, and a 26-year-old woman. Medics assess the condition of the remaining injured as moderate. All are in the hospital. Medics are providing necessary assistance," Hanzha wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

As reported, a Russian attack on Dnipro on Thursday directly struck a railway platform where a commuter electric train and a regular passenger train were located. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously reported 13 fatalities and 10 injured in the attack. Information regarding the condition of the victims and the presence of children among them was not available earlier.