Zelenskyy: 13 dead, 10 injured in Russian Strike on train in Dnipro

The number of people wounded in a Russian occupation forces' strike on the railway station in Dnipro on Thursday has risen to 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, confirming reports of 13 fatalities.

"A horrific Russian strike on the railway station in Dnipro. The Russians launched a drone attack on a platform where an ordinary commuter train and a scheduled passenger train were standing. Unfortunately, 13 people have been confirmed killed as of now. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Ten more people were injured. All necessary emergency services are working at the scene," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X.

He said that Russia continues carrying out terrorist strikes on Ukraine "since sanctions were lifted on certain Russian oligarchs and the Russian energy sector, rather than de-escalating."

"This is precisely why Ukraine has always said that just and decisive action by America and Europe is needed in response to Russian escalation – sanctions against Moscow and its war machine must not be eased for as long as this Russian war continues. It is time for new, stronger sanctions steps by the EU, the United States, and the G7," Zelenskyy said.

As reported, a Russian attack on Dnipro on Thursday hit a civilian electric train. Earlier, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported 13 fatalities and five people wounded in the attack.