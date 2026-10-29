Russian UAV hits Kremenchuk residential building, killing 2 – official

In Kremenchuk, Russian UAV struck an apartment building, Head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Diakivnych reported.

"According to preliminary information, two people were killed and one person was injured as a result of the attack. Parked vehicles are on fire. All emergency services are working at the site of the attack," Diakivnych wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, he reported that the number of injured had increased to two, including a six-year-old child. They have been hospitalized.