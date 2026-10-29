Occupants suffer record personnel losses in October – General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Forces have set a record for the number of personnel losses inflicted on the enemy in October, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports.

"As of October 29, 2026, the enemy's total combat personnel losses for the current month stand at 49,040 troops. This is already the highest monthly figure since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with three days still remaining before the end of October," the General Staff said in a Telegram post.

The previous highest monthly figure was recorded in December 2024, at 48,670 personnel.

The average daily enemy losses in October currently stand at approximately 1,750 troops.

"The Russian army's losses are growing steadily: 26,090 troops in February 2026, 46,230 in September, and 49,040 in October (as of October 29)," the report emphasizes.

The General Staff noted that the rate of losses exceeds the enemy's capacity to replenish its units, making each month of the war increasingly costly for the Russian army.

"Ukraine's Defense Forces will continue to inflict losses on the occupiers until Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine is completely halted," the General Staff summarized.