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Occupants attack Bilenke near Zaporizhia, man killed, three wounded – Regional Administration

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Occupants attack Bilenke near Zaporizhia, man killed, three wounded – Regional Administration

One man was killed and three others were wounded as a result of Russian strikes on the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhia district, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported.

"Today in Bilenke, as a result of Russian attacks, a 49-year-old man was killed. Medics fought for his life, but could not save him. Three other men were wounded—aged 51, 75, and 74. All victims have been taken to the hospital," Semikin wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

As reported, earlier on Thursday, occupiers attacked a municipal bus in Zaporizhia with an FPV drone, injuring a woman and a man.

#shelling #casualties #zaporizhia
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