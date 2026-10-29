Rada calls on international institutions and states not to recognize the results of elections to the Russian State Duma

The Verkhovna Rada has called on the United Nations, the European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assemblies of the Council of Europe, NATO, the OSCE, GUAM, and the heads of state, parliaments, and governments of the world not to recognize the results of the elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation held on September 18-20.

The corresponding resolution No. 16091 was supported as a whole by 250 MPs at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

MPs also called on the international community to refrain from political, interparliamentary, and other official interaction with the Russian State Duma, with the exception of interaction necessary to halt armed aggression, release and exchange prisoners of war and illegally detained persons, return deported and forcibly transferred Ukrainian citizens, and resolve other pressing humanitarian issues.