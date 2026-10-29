Even under worst-case scenario Kyiv will maintain power for critical infrastructure – DTEK CEO

DTEK CEO Maxim Timchenko has outlined the worst-case realistic scenario for power supply in Kyiv and Ukraine's eastern regions this autumn and winter, under which residents would have electricity for only a few hours a day, businesses would be unable to operate, but critical infrastructure facilities would continue to receive power.

"Under the worst-case scenario, if they continue attacking Kyiv with the intensity we have all witnessed over the past two months, we will find ourselves in a situation where electricity is supplied only to critical infrastructure facilities. I do not foresee a situation where an absolute catastrophe occurs in Kyiv regarding water supply and sewage, where we cannot power critical infrastructure. But businesses will not be able to operate, and people will have electricity for a maximum of two to three hours a day. Under the worst-case scenario, I repeat," Timchenko said during the special event "Support Ukraine, Defend Europe," organized by the newly established Kyiv Security Forum (KSF) Office in Brussels.

At the same time, he emphasized that he does not believe "we will reach such a situation." "We will find a way out. But this is the worst-case scenario for Kyiv and the eastern regions of Ukraine," the DTEK CEO said.

Timchenko said that Russian occupiers are currently "trying to split our united energy system into separate islands." "This means that power outages in western Ukraine will be minimal, because a large amount of generation capacity is concentrated there – nuclear power plants, coal-fired power plants in western Ukraine. We also have imports. But the central and eastern parts of Ukraine will suffer the most, because consumption levels are significantly higher there. And we cannot transmit electricity from the west to the east of our country," he said, describing the conditions under which the aforementioned worst-case scenario could occur.

The special event "Support Ukraine, Defend Europe" took place with the participation of high-ranking officials from the European Union, NATO, and Ukraine. It was dedicated to strengthening support for Ukraine and shared European security. This is the first high-level event organized by the KSF Office in the EU, which commenced operations in Brussels on the initiative of KSF Chairman and Prime Minister of Ukraine (2014–2016) Arseniy Yatsenyuk.