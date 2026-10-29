Russia strikes electric passenger train in Dnipro, 13 people killed

As a result of a Russian attack on Dnipro on Thursday, October 29, a direct hit was recorded on a civilian electric passenger train, Mayor Borys Filatov reported.

"A tragedy in Dnipro. A drone hit a civilian electric passenger train. Many people killed. A bunch of wounded," Filatov wrote on his Telegram channel.

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Hanzha reported 13 fatalities resulting from the attack.

"13 people were killed due to the Russian attack on Dnipro. At least five others sustained injuries. Medics are providing everyone with the necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Ukrzaliznytsia, the Russians struck the railway station in Dnipro using a jet-powered UAV.

"The strike hit one of the platforms where train No. 866 Dnipro – Zaporizhia was located at the time. Despite the announced heightened danger alert, people were on the platform," the report states.