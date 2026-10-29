All consumers in Konotop re-energized, electricity supplied on a rotating basis – Ukrenergo

Energy workers have managed to re-energize all consumers in Konotop (Sumy region), which had suffered from a complete lack of electricity since October 24, though power is currently being supplied on a rotating basis, Ukrenergo reports.

"Electricity is currently being supplied on a rotating basis. The procedure and sequence of supply are regulated by power engineers. We thank everyone who contributed to the restoration of power supply for their professionalism and coordinated work," Ukrenergo said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

For its part, Sumyoblenergo explained that repair work on energy facilities in the Sumy region is ongoing, and while it is underway, some consumers are temporarily re-energized via backup schemes. Because of this, outages at specific addresses may differ from standard schedules.

"This means electricity may reach your homes via different lines. These lines may belong to different queues of hourly outage schedules or may not be subject to hourly outages at all, as they supply critical infrastructure facilities," the distribution system operator described the situation.

The company also reminded consumers that emergency shutdowns remain possible.

According to the Ministry of Energy, Russia continues to attack Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulting in new blackouts as of Thursday morning in frontline and border regions, particularly in Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions.

The Ministry of Energy also noted that due to equipment damage in Kyiv and Kyiv region, emergency shutdowns are being applied as a necessity, and a return to predictable schedules will take place after the situation in the power grid stabilizes.

As reported, Konotop in Sumy region experienced severe power supply issues following a Russian strike on a number of energy facilities on October 24.