Ukrainian delegation departs for Oleshky – Arakhamia

A Ukrainian delegation headed by Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets departed in the direction of Oleshky on Thursday, October 29, Head of the Servant of the People faction David Arakhamia reported.

"We will be monitoring and reporting on the course of the operation as soon as connection becomes available," Arakhamia wrote on his Telegram channel.

Later, Lubinets confirmed that he had set off toward Oleshky to implement the humanitarian mission.

"Ahead is the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people remaining in the city and work to ensure the possibility of their safe departure. We are focused on the main thing—doing everything possible for the people waiting for assistance," Lubinets wrote on Telegram.

According to Telegram reports, the Ukrainian delegation is currently in Belarus. Lubinets, together with Ukrainian and American journalists, arrived in Hostomel.

According to preliminary information, from there the delegation will fly to Anapa and subsequently to Simferopol.

As reported, according to Fox News, the humanitarian operation in Oleshky was agreed upon through the mediation of Melania Trump. The agreement was signed on October 23 by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Russian Ombudsperson Yana Lantratova. The ceasefire in the Oleshky area came into effect on Tuesday, and the mission will last for about a week.

Humanitarian cargo for the residents of occupied Oleshky is scheduled to be delivered to the city on October 30; demining of the routes for the mission is currently underway.

Four American journalists from Newsmax will be present directly in occupied Oleshky to document the humanitarian mission, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump announced.