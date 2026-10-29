Injured in strike on Kharkiv suburb rises to 4

According to updated data, a family of four, including two children, was injured as a result of a strike on Mala Danylivka in the Kharkiv region.

"A woman, a man, and their two daughters aged 13 and 5 were injured in the settlement of Mala Danylivka. The strike occurred around 05:25. A house was damaged," the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reports.

According to preliminary data, the Russian military used a Geran-3 jet-powered UAV.

Earlier, Head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov reported that a 42-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl were injured as a result of the strike on Mala Danylivka.