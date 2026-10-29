SBU detains Russian agent adjusting strikes on Kyiv thermal power stations

Counterintelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained another Russian agent in the Kyiv region – a logistics company driver who, on orders from the FSB, corrected strikes against local energy facilities, the SBU reports.

"Among the enemy's main 'targets' were the thermal power plants of the capital region, which were restoring their operations after previous shellings," the agency said in a Telegram post on Thursday.

According to the SBU, to determine the current state of energy infrastructure, the suspect drove around the perimeters of the plants under the guise of work trips and filmed their facades on a phone camera.

"He would then return home, summarize the recorded files, 'anchor' them to coordinates on Google Maps, and prepare them with his own comments for submission to his FSB handler," the message notes.

SBU officers documented the agent scouting the state of restoration work at an energy unit of a local thermal power stations while driving his truck, and detained him as he prepared his "report" for the enemy.

The investigation revealed that the suspect came to the enemy's attention after posting anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels.

"Following his recruitment, he communicated with the FSB via a specially created chatbot that the Russian special service uses to gather intelligence," the Ukrainian special service specified.

In addition to correcting strikes against energy facilities, the agent tracked the deployment locations of Defense Forces repair bases.

During searches of the detainee, two mobile phones were seized, one of which he attempted to destroy to conceal evidence of his work for the occupiers.

Security Service investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The perpetrator is currently in custody without the right to bail.

Comprehensive measures were carried out by officers of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Donetsk and Luhansk regions under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office.