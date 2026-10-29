Russian FPV drone targets Zaporizhia bus, anti-drone net saves passengers – official

A Russian FPV drone attempted to attack a municipal bus in Zaporizhia, but thanks to anti-drone protection, the attack was averted and all passengers remained uninjured, Head of the Zaporizhia Regional Military Administration Mykhailo Semikin reported.

According to the Regional Military Administration, the incident occurred late in the evening on October 27, at around 22:30. The enemy drone became entangled in an anti-drone safety net deployed along the roadway and detonated before reaching the vehicle.

The bus sustained minor structural damage, but the passengers escaped unharmed. Local authorities emphasized that the installation of protective anti-drone netting along regional transport routes will continue.