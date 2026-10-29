Poland to transfer two MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

Poland will transfer two MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine as part of a new assistance package valued at approximately EUR 50 million, which will also include ammunition, Rzeczpospolita reports.

"In the near future. Such a decision has been made and two MiG-29s will be handed over," stated Dariusz Łukowski, Director of the Defense Strategy and Planning Department at the Polish Ministry of Defense.

According to available information, one of the aircraft designated for transfer has reached the end of its operational service life, while the second remains in operational, flying condition.

In addition to the jets, Poland will supply a batch of 155mm and 152mm artillery ammunition, 20x102mm live rounds for the six-barrel cannons of F-16 fighter jets—used, among other things, to counter Russian uncrewed surface vessels—as well as Piorun short-range anti-aircraft missiles.

"Poland is preparing another aid package for Ukraine. The limit of the scale of support is the security of the Polish state and the resources of the armed forces, which are determined by the Chief of the General Staff. As the head of the Ministry of National Defense said, we are preparing support covering equipment that is coming out of use by the Polish Armed Forces (they are running out of resources), those that would not be used by the Polish Army, but can be usefully used in Ukraine," the Polish Ministry of Defense stated in response to an inquiry from the publication.