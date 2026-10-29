Erdogan tells Trump Turkey ready to help restore Ukraine-Russia talks

During a telephone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated Ankara's readiness to join efforts to restore the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia in order to end the war, the Turkish presidential office reports.

" President Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye stands ready to contribute to the efforts exerted to revive the diplomatic process between Ukraine and Russia, and to end the war through that process," the statement reads.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments. Erdogan noted that Turkey is closely monitoring the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen and advocates for a diplomatic solution to these issues.

Trump, for his part, congratulated Erdogan and the Turkish people on Republic Day and wished success for the upcoming summit of the Organization of Turkic States.