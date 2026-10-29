Threshold to lose only home over unpaid utility bills rises past UAH 430,000 – Ukraine Justice Ministry

Since October 23, Ukraine has had a higher threshold for utility debt above which a person's only home may be seized: instead of UAH 170,000, the threshold is now more than UAH 430,000, the Ministry of Justice reported.

"So, for your only home to be taken away, you would have to make quite an effort to accumulate utility debt. There are literally only a handful of such utility debtors. In other words, in 99.999% of cases, a person's only home will not be seized over utility debt. I want to reassure people on this point," the ministry quoted Andriy Haichenko, deputy justice minister for enforcement service, as saying.

The relevant provisions are stipulated in Law No. 4833-IX. According to the Ministry of Justice's calculations, if monthly utility bills amount to UAH 6,000, it would take six years of nonpayment to accumulate debt of this size. At the same time, even exceeding this amount does not mean that a home will automatically be seized.

The law also guarantees additional protection for the only homes of military personnel. It provides separate safeguards during enforcement proceedings for debtors with utility bills in areas of active hostilities and temporarily occupied territories.