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Russian troops advance near 2 villages in Zaporizhia region – DeepState

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Russian troops advance near 2 villages in Zaporizhia region – DeepState
Photo: https://t.me/DeepStateUA

Russian troops have advanced near the villages of Vozdvyshenka and Luhivske in Zaporizhia region, the analytical project DeepState reported on October 28.

"Russia has advanced near Vozdvyshenka and Luhivske," the OSINT project DeepState reported.

#enemy #advance #zaporizhia
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