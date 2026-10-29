Russian troops advance near 2 villages in Zaporizhia region – DeepState

Russian troops have advanced near the villages of Vozdvyshenka and Luhivske in Zaporizhia region, the analytical project DeepState reported on October 28.
"Russia has advanced near Vozdvyshenka and Luhivske," the OSINT project DeepState reported.
Russian troops have advanced near the villages of Vozdvyshenka and Luhivske in Zaporizhia region, the analytical project DeepState reported on October 28.
"Russia has advanced near Vozdvyshenka and Luhivske," the OSINT project DeepState reported.
Humanitarian cargo for the residents of occupied Oleshky is planned to be delivered to the city on October 30, with route demining for the mission cu…
No shelling or strikes on civil or critical infrastructure objects were recorded in Kherson region over the past day, Head of Kherson Regional Milita…
On orders from NPC Ukrenergo, emergency power outages have been introduced in parts of Holosiyivsky and Solomyansky districts of Kyiv, DTEK reported.…
Ukraine will not decline a trilateral meeting at the leadership level with the USA and the Russian Federation, even if the American side insists on a…
The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with additional financial support totaling GBP 10 billion (approximately $13.3 billion). Of this amount, GBP …
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the Netherlands, where he will meet with Prime Minister Rob Jetten. "Arrived with the team…