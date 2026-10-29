Finns value humanitarian aid to Ukraine, over 90% say – Sybiha

Over 90% of Finns consider humanitarian aid to Ukraine important, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha reported, citing a survey by the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland.

"We are extremely fortunate to have such strong support," he noted.

Sybiha visited a logistics center managed by the Association of Ukrainians in Finland. According to him, the center's team has already delivered over 1,600 tonnes of humanitarian cargo, nearly 100 trucks, 150 medical evacuation vehicles, and generators with a total capacity of 2,000 kW to Ukraine.

The Minister called on Finnish friends of Ukraine and Ukrainians in Finland to join the "Warmth for Ukraine" initiative, emphasizing that assistance is especially needed by frontline regions this year.

On behalf of the President, Sybiha presented the Order of the Golden Heart to Head of the Association Vasyl Hutsul, while Volunteer Center Coordinator Serhiy Shevchenko was awarded the Amber Heart, a special distinction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.