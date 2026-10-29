Sumy region allocates UAH 2.4 mln for drone control stations for 8th Air Assault Corps – Hryhorov

Sumy region has allocated UAH 2.4 million from its regional budget to purchase four drone control station kits for service members of the 8th Air Assault Corps, Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reported.

"This assistance is the result of direct communication with the military and responding to their needs. And we are continuing this work systematically," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Hryhorov, the first equipment kit has already arrived and is being put into service by the military. It will help the unit carry out air defense and reconnaissance tasks more effectively. The equipment was purchased at the request of the corps' fighters.