Pentagon refuses to probe Starlink, Starshield restrictions in Ukraine – media

The Office of the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Defense has declined to investigate the throttling and operational restrictions placed on Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine, despite requests from a bipartisan group of U.S. Senators, The Washington Post reports.

As stated by Mollie Halpern, a spokesperson for the Inspector General's Office, the oversight body "carefully considered the congressional request and determined that the matters raised were best addressed by the Department," referring to the Pentagon and the U.S. Air Force.

"Should new information come to light, we may reconsider," she added.

It is noted that nine lawmakers—four Republicans and five Democrats—had appealed to Inspector General Plaut Moring. They requested clarification on whether officials from the Pentagon or other U.S. agencies issued directives or permissions for changes in intelligence sharing, warning systems, or the operation of Starlink and Starshield in Ukraine, and whether they were aware of such changes in advance.

According to a congressional aide, lawmakers want to establish whether U.S. government representatives were involved in the restrictions and whether Elon Musk exploited a specific "loophole" in the system.

Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen criticized the Inspector General's decision, calling it concerning that an independent investigation will not be conducted into satellite communication disruptions that Ukraine relies on to protect its civilian population.

As the publication notes, the administration of President Donald Trump provided confusing and at times conflicting explanations regarding who was behind the decision. Musk acknowledged that SpaceX restricted Starlink speeds in Ukraine, blaming it for violating terms of service, but asserted that changes to Starshield are controlled by the U.S. government. Trump stated he did not give orders for the restrictions, while Vice President JD Vance hinted at coordination between the White House and Musk. Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth denied administration involvement.

As reported, on the night of October 14, Ukrainian military personnel recorded operational limits on Starshield terminals – the military version of Starlink satellite communications. According to Interfax-Ukraine sources in the Ministry of Defense, terminals lost connectivity when moving at speeds exceeding a set threshold, which on various equipment ranged from approximately 72 to 161 km/h. This complicated operations for interceptor drones and strike UAVs, as well as logistics, reconnaissance, and signal relaying. The Ministry of Defense held consultations with the U.S., SpaceX, and NATO partners while testing backup communication channels.

On October 24, Ukrainian Minister of Defense Yevhen Khmara reported that Defense Ministry monitoring systems were recording the restoration of Starlink/Starshield speeds.