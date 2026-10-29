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Air defense downs 97 of 112 Russian drones, strikes recorded at 7 locations – Air Force

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Air defense downs 97 of 112 Russian drones, strikes recorded at 7 locations – Air Force

Air defense forces shot down or suppressed 97 of 112 Russian strike drones overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

"Hits by Russian air attack weapons were recorded at seven locations, while falling debris from shot-down drones was recorded at five locations," the message reads.

According to the Air Force, starting from 18:00 on October 28, Russia attacked Ukraine with 112 strike UAVs of the Shahed type (40 of them jet-powered), Gerberas, and Parodiya decoy drones launched from the directions of Orel, Millerovo, and occupied Donetsk. Among those neutralized were 30 jet-powered drones.

The attack is ongoing, with around seven strike drones remaining in the air.

#neutralization #targets #air_defense
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