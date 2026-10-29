Lubinets: humanitarian cargo planned for Oleshky delivery Oct 30, no ceasefire violations recorded

Humanitarian cargo for the residents of occupied Oleshky is planned to be delivered to the city on October 30, with route demining for the mission currently underway, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets reported.

"The ceasefire has already been in effect for 54 hours. It began on October 27 at 03:00 Kyiv time. The parties are fully abiding by the agreed arrangements; no violations of the ceasefire regime have been recorded," he wrote on Telegram.

According to the Ombudsman, demining is proceeding successfully, while the humanitarian shipment is being assembled in parallel.

Lubinets noted that compliance with the agreements became possible, in particular, thanks to constant communication with Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova. He separately thanked First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, who is personally paying attention to the humanitarian mission.

"Our task is to deliver humanitarian aid to the people remaining in the city and ensure the possibility of safe departure for civilians," Lubinets emphasized.

As reported, according to Fox News, the humanitarian operation in Oleshky was agreed upon through the mediation of Melania Trump. The agreement was signed on October 23 by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova. The ceasefire in the Oleshky area took effect on Tuesday, and the mission will last about a week.

Four American journalists from the Newsmax outlet will be present directly in occupied Oleshky to document the humanitarian mission, U.S First Lady Melania Trump reported.