Four American journalists from the Newsmax outlet will be present directly in occupied Oleshky to document the humanitarian mission, First Lady of the United States Melania Trump reported.

"Serving as neutral observers, they will independently record and permanently document this historic humanitarian mission," Trump wrote on the X social network.

The journalists will work alongside Russian and Ukrainian leaders of humanitarian initiatives.

As reported, according to Fox News, the humanitarian operation in Oleshky was agreed upon through the mediation of Melania Trump. The agreement was signed on October 23 by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and Russian Ombudsman Yana Lantratova. The ceasefire in the Oleshky area took effect on Tuesday, and the mission will last about a week.