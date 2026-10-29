Poturayev's election as OSCE PA president extremely important – Sybiha

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha congratulated Mykyta Poturayev on his election as President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, calling it an extremely important event.

"For the first time in the Assembly’s history, a Ukrainian takes its helm," he wrote on the X social network.

According to the Minister, Ukraine defends the very principles on which the OSCE was founded: sovereignty, territorial integrity, freedom, and human dignity, and they remain the foundation of European security.

Sybiha expressed confidence that under Poturayev's leadership, the Assembly will continue to firmly uphold these principles and contribute to "turning political commitments into real, tangible action."

The Minister also thanked former OSCE PA President Pere Joan Pons for his leadership and support of Ukraine throughout his chairmanship.