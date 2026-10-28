Zelenskyy meets with King of Netherlands in Hague

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in The Hague.

"During my meeting with King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, I spoke about the lives of our people under constant Russian attacks and our diplomatic efforts with partners to achieve peace," Zelenskyy said on X Wednesday evening.

The Head of the Ukrainian State expressed his gratitude to His Majesty for the support and the meeting."The Netherlands is one of Ukraine’s closest and most reliable partners. We value all the assistance provided. It is important that we can be confident that support for our people will continue," Zelenskyy stressed.