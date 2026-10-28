Zelenskyy and Dutch PM meet with reps of Ukrainian and Dutch businesses

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten held a meeting in The Hague with representatives from the Ukrainian and Dutch business sectors, specifically in defense, energy, and software, to discuss joint technological and energy projects, as well as the development of satellite technologies and air defense systems.

As reported on the website of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Wednesday, the meeting was joined via video link by teams from both countries, including participants in Kyiv, where the Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade, Sjoerd Sjoerdsma, is currently on an official visit.

"Thank you very much, Mr. Prime Minister, and thank you to our ministers and business representatives. It is quite notable that a Dutch minister is currently in Ukraine—in our capital—while we are here in the Netherlands. It is significant that our businesses are working together. We are counting on you and on our relationship; we trust one another. Naturally, once the war ends, we look forward to welcoming Dutch businesses to Ukraine to help rebuild our country. We are very open to this. Thank you for the opportunity to speak and for this new format of communication," said Zelenskyy.

During the meeting, key priorities and solutions were identified to strengthen practical economic cooperation. Discussions covered defense manufacturing, joint technological and energy projects, and industrial development. Particular attention was given to the advancement of satellite technologies and air defense. Both teams are tasked with developing the Bliksem air defense project; work on this initiative has already begun.

"We are elevating our cooperation to a level where it becomes clear that standing with Ukraine yields additional positive technological and social outcomes," Zelenskyy said.

Representatives of the Dutch business community described the areas in which they are already helping Ukrainians overcome the challenges of this war and proposed new forms of support. They expressed their full backing for Ukraine and extended their gratitude for the defense of shared European values.