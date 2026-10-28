Eight civilians injured in enemy shelling of Sumy region – Regional Military Administration

Eight civilians have been injured as a result of enemy drone attacks on three territorial communities in Sumy region, reported Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"Eight civilians were injured today following Russian drone attacks on communities in Sumy region. The victims are residents of Sumy, Shostka, and Putyvlia communities," Hryhorov wrote on Telegram on Wednesday evening.

According to the Regional Military Administration, one woman and two men have been hospitalized; their condition is stable, and they are receiving the necessary medical care. The others are undergoing outpatient treatment.

Efforts to address the aftermath of the enemy attacks are currently underway.