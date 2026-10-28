Stefanchuk, Lubinets discuss evacuation of Oleshky residents

Chairman of Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk and the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets discussed the progress of the humanitarian operation to evacuate residents of the town of Oleshky (Kherson region).

"I held a meeting with Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, regarding the progress of the humanitarian operation. We discussed organizing assistance for civilians and options for safe departure. This concerns people who wish to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine, those who choose a different route, and those who have decided to remain in the city. Everyone must receive the necessary assistance, and their choice must be voluntary and protected. Special attention is being paid to the safety and rights of children," Stefanchuk said on Facebook on Wednesday.

He said that members of parliament have consistently raised the issue of protecting the residents of Oleshky at all international forums.