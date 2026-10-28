Defense Forces’ needs must be supported by Verkhovna Rada decisions – Stefanchuk

The needs of the Defense Forces must be backed by concrete decisions from the parliament, stated Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"I held a working meeting with the participation of the Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the parliamentary leadership, and the heads of parliamentary factions and groups. The main topic was the current needs of our defenders and the legislative measures the Verkhovna Rada can take to strengthen the state's defense capabilities," Stefanchuk wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to him, special attention was paid to protecting the civilian population from Russian attacks and the role of the parliament in bolstering international support for Ukraine. Stefanchuk emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy must continue to focus on achieving tangible results—strengthening defense capabilities, expanding assistance from partners, and meeting the needs of the Ukrainian military.