Rehabilitation center for people with spinal cord injuries opened in Dnipropetrovsk region

A rehabilitation center for people with spinal cord injuries, with 34 inpatient beds, has begun operations in Dnipropetrovsk region, according to Head of the regional military administration Oleksandr Hanzha.

"A rehabilitation center for people with spinal cord injuries has opened in Dnipropetrovsk region. We did this together with Health Minister Viktor Liashko, Speaker of the Lithuanian Seimas Juozas Olekas, and representatives of the Lithuanian delegation," Hanzha said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to him, the Lithuanian Center for International Partnership helped bring the project to life. EUR 2.5 million were allocated for this purpose. The center has 34 inpatient beds.

Here, military personnel and civilians who have suffered complex injuries will receive help in regaining lost functions, learning new skills, and overcoming speech impairments. Patients will also receive psychological support. The facility is fully accessible, featuring an adapted kitchen, accessible showers, restrooms, and learning areas.

"I thank Lithuania for its systematic support of Dnipropetrovsk region. Projects like this give people the opportunity to receive help, recover, and return to independent living," Hanzha said.