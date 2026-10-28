Constitutional Court rules on conditional early release of life prisoners for military service

The Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) on October 28 ruled that provisions of the Criminal Code, which do not provide for the possibility of conditional early release for contract military service for individuals serving life sentences, are constitutional, the CCU's communications department said.

"On October 28, 2026, the Second Senate, at a plenary session, considered the case based on a constitutional complaint filed by Anatoliy Oleksandrovych Luzhynetsky and adopted Decision No. 13-r(II)/2026," according to a statement from the CCU Communications Department, which was received by Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

It is reported that, after reviewing the case, the court concluded that the mechanism for conditional early release from serving a sentence for the purpose of performing military service, established by Article 81-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, is temporary in nature (applicable during mobilization and/or martial law), and its application entails specific consequences due to the possession and use of weapons and military equipment.

Thus, in the court's view, "the conscription of individuals who have committed violent (intentional murder of two or more persons) and other particularly serious criminal offenses entails additional risks to military discipline, subordination, the proper execution of combat missions, as well as the lives and health of other military personnel and civilians."

"In light of the foregoing, the Court has found the provisions of the first part of Article 811 of the Code to be consistent with the Constitution of Ukraine, in that they do not provide for the possibility of applying conditional early release from serving a sentence for the purpose of performing military service under a contract to persons who are serving a sentence of life imprisonment, and exclude the possibility of applying such release to persons convicted of the intentional murder of two or more persons," the court said in its announcement.

The decision and its summary will be published on the court's official website on October 29, 2026.