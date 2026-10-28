NABU: Ex-Prosecutor General Kravchenko's statement aimed at securing protection in country of residence

A statement by former Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko claiming that military personnel from the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine were supposed to have committed acts of violence against him – is an attempt to secure protection in his host country, according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU).

"NABU and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) view the statement by the former Prosecutor General, who hastily left Ukraine following the implementation of the NABU and SAPO operation 'Carthage,' as an attempt to secure protection in his country of residence," NABU told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

The bureau also said Kravchenko's statement regarding NABU and SAPO's involvement in any of the events in question is untrue.

Earlier, Kravchenko posted a statement on his Telegram channel claiming that the General Staff Intelligence Agency servicemen from the Artan unit, who were recently detained in Austria, were planning illegal acts of violence against him. "As is known, two active-duty Intelligence Agency servicemen from the so-called "Artan" group were detained. Their commander, Viktor Torkotuk, was also in Austria at the time of his subordinates' detention. One of the detainees is a former NABU employee who worked in the external surveillance unit," the former prosecutor general said.

He stated: "Back in September, I received information that a group of individuals had been sent to follow me with the intention of committing unlawful acts of violence against me." Kravchenko claims that he was informed at the time that "NABU and SAPO leaders had requested that this group be sent."

Sources at the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense, as reported by Interfax-Ukraine, refuted Kravchenko's claims regarding the alleged involvement of intelligence officers, emphasizing that "no one issued such orders."

"We respect European legislation and our partners. Of course, this is fake news," a source at the Main Intelligence Agency, who spoke to the agency, said.

As previously reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) exposed five members of a criminal organization led by an official from the Prosecutor General's Office (Operation "Carthage"), who systematically received illicit benefits for covering up a network of fraudulent call centers and laundered over UAH 42 million through the purchase of real estate – including apartments in the Carpathians – jewelry, and by depositing funds into relatives' accounts.

Amid the scandal over his possible involvement in the Carthage case, Prosecutor General Kravchenko submitted his resignation. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspended him from office, and on September 15, the Verkhovna Rada approved Kravchenko's dismissal. In the materials released by the National Security and Defense Council, the key suspect in the case – Serhiy Kropyva, deputy head of the PGO Department of International Cooperation – is identified as Kravchenko's confidant. In particular, according to the investigation, he coordinated household matters and repairs at Kravchenko's home.

Kravchenko has not yet been notified of the charges against him.

At the same time, on September 14, after submitting his resignation letter, Kravchenko signed a notice of suspicion addressed to NABO Director Semen Kryvonos. In response, the NABU and the SAPO stated that they view such actions as a continuation of a systematic attack on independent anti-corruption agencies. On the evening of September 14, the PGO reported that no such charges had been filed.

Kravchenko, for his part, stated that he had left Ukraine, claiming he had gone on a business trip. According to unconfirmed reports, Kravchenko and his wife may be in Vienna (Austria) and are in talks with local law firms regarding asylum.

Acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalsky announced in October that an internal investigation into the departure abroad of former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko is ongoing; the circumstances surrounding the organization of his business trip are being examined, and, in total, eight individuals mentioned in connection with operation "Carthage" have been dismissed from the prosecutor's office.